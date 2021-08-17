Where record lacked evidence to show that plaintiff had timely filed discrimination charge with the EEOC, employment discrimination claim was time barred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Marvin E. Aspen, Northern District of Illinois.Mildred Chatman, an African American woman, worked as an instructor assistant from 1988 to 1996 in two schools run by the Chicago Board of Education. From 1997 through 2009 she worked as a school library assistant at a high school within the Chicago Public …