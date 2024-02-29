Where a firefighter voluntarily resigns from one municipality to work at another, he is only eligible for pensions from the new municipality, and only with seven years of creditable service there.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline K. Moreland.Michael Wessel was a firefighter with the Wilmette Fire Department (Department) from Sept. 27, 2010 until Jan. 31, 2020, when he voluntarily resigned. On Feb. 1, 2020, he began working for the Lake Villa Fire Protection …