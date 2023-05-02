Where plaintiff was unable to show that she suffered an adverse employment action or that she was harmed as a result of withdrawal of recommendation letter, district court properly granted summary judgment to defendants.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.In June 2012, Diane Trahanas began working as a Research Technologist II in Dr. Steven Schwulst’s laboratory at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Trahanas assisted …