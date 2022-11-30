Where an employee is terminated following conscientious refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine, such a termination does not violate the Health Care Right of Conscience Act.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Associate Judge Mark A. Pheanis.In August 2021, Matthew McKnight, a dentist and physician operating a dental implant and surgical office, mandated all of his employees receive one of the available COVID-19 vaccines if they wished to continue employment at his office. Magdalena Krewionek and …