Where an employee seeks his own personnel record from a prior employer under the Illinois Personnel Record Review Act, such a request must strictly comply with the terms of the Act, or the employer does not violate the Act in refusing it.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of then-Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond W. Mitchell.Kenneth Scanlon was terminated from his employment at Ignite Org (Ignite) on or about May 5, 2021. After that, Scanlon “signed a request for his personnel record addressed to …