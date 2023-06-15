Where an employee is hired with a bonus given and later presented with a non-solicitation agreement to sign, the agreement is unenforceable absent consideration for the employee beyond the bonus which was given without mention of the non-solicitation agreement.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DuPage County Circuit Judge David E. Schwartz.John Horton was hired by Midwest Lending Corporation (Midwest) under an at-will employment agreement on March 5, 2020. Horton would receive $100,000 in base …