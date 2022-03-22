Where a bargaining unit covered by a collective bargaining agreement asserts claims under the Privacy Act, such claims are preempted by section 301 of the Labor Management Relations Act.The 1st District Appellate Court answered a certified question from Cook County Circuit Judge Anna A. Demacopoulos.William Walton was an employee at the campus safety department of Roosevelt University (Roosevelt) and was a member of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1. Roosevelt required Walton and other similarly …