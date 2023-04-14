Where employer had rationale for moving employee from supervisory role to a different role, it was irrelevant for the purpose of pretextual analysis whether employer was correct in its decision, only whether employer honestly believed its stated reasons.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.Toya Crain, a Black female, was the Acting Chief of the Environmental Management Service (“EMS”) at the Richard L. Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical …