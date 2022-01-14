Where an employee is terminated for exercising their rights under the Wage Payment and Collection Act, they have standing under the Act to file a retaliatory discharge action against their employer.The 2nd District Appellate Court answered a certified question and remanded a case to Kane County Circuit Judge Kevin T. Busch.Woodland Maintenance Group LLC (Woodland) operates a landscaping business and employed Lisa Dichiarro as a salesperson, paying her both a base salary and a commission on the landscaping sales she …