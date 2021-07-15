Where an ex-state official seeks employment within a year of his termination, he may not knowingly seek employment paid for by an entity with whom he was involved in the awarding of substantial state contracts, even if the payment is made through a pass-through corporation.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge Kevin T. Busch.Mark Doyle served as a project manager for the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) from October 2011 until January 2015, as a “C-List'' employee …