Where a party alleges third party sexual harassment and accuses their employer of failing to promptly implement reasonable corrective measures, the reasonableness of the corrective measures is an issue of fact and summary judgment may be inappropriate.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.Laura Wong was employed as a beverage server at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois on Feb. 13, 2015. Wong was assigned to the “beer tub,” a beverage serving …