Where plaintiffs allege the terms and conditions of their employment have been unilaterally changed and they have suffered from unfair labor practices, the exclusive jurisdiction to hear such claims vests with the Illinois Labor Relations Board.The 4th District Appellate Court vacated the decision of Adams County Circuit Judge Scott Douglas Larson.Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker issued COVID-19 Executive Order No. 88 (Order 88) on Sept. 3, 2021, requiring staff at state-owned or operated congregate facilities to be vaccinated …