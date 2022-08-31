Where the definition of an employee came from the language of the Illinois Wage Payment Act, declaration of independent contractor status in agreement, as well as choice-of-law provisions, were irrelevant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois.Diakon Logistics, Inc. coordinates delivery and installation of merchandise for retailers nationwide. Diakon is incorporated in Delaware and has its principal place of business in Virginia. Diakon provided …