Where a party appeals denial of unemployment benefits, it is not a violation of his due process for the board to take notice of publicly available information such as whether they have registered on the publicly verifiable Illinois Job Link website.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michael F. Otto.Traycie Leach was employed as a security guard for Hawthorne Race Course, Inc. (Hawthorne) On May 15, 2018, Leach applied for unemployment benefits from the Department of …