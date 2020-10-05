Where a plaintiff is ordained and performs spiritual work on behalf of their religious organization, they fall under the ministerial exception to employment law even if required to also perform secular work in addition to their spiritual duties.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James E. Snyder.Mary Samano was hired in September 1999 by The Temple of Kriya (Kriya), an Illinois corporation that conducts meditation and yoga classes, as well as operating a website and …