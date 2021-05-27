Where a plaintiff was previously employed by a municipality and is now on a pension that requires them to undertake regular medical examinations and be subject to call-up in emergencies, they do not retain “current employment status” with their previous employer under the Public Safety Employee Benefits Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen.Paul McCaffrey was a full-time police officer working for the police department of the Village of Hoffman Estates …