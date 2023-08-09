Where an individual has received a line-of-duty disability pension for suffering a catastrophic injury, he may still be denied benefits under section 10(b) of the Public Safety Employee Benefits Act if he fails to show that he injured himself while responding to an emergency.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson.Eric Thomsen was employed as a firefighter for the Village of Bolingbrook (Village) starting in 2008. In 2018 he slipped while responding to an …