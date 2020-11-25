Where an employee alleges they were fired in retaliation for complaining about a sick leave policy, that firing is actionable under the Employee Sick Leave Act only if the policy complained about is in violation of that act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Thomas Mulroy.Rita DiPietro was hired as a customer service representative with GATX Corporation in July 2016. She was terminated on June 26, 2017. DiPietro claimed she was terminated in retaliation for a complaint she …