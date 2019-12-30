Where full-time National Guard duty in a counterdrug operation was covered by the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-employment Rights Act and extended the act to this service did not violate the Posse Comitatus Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber.David Mueller was hired as a city of Joliet police officer and subsequently promoted to sergeant. In August 2015, Mueller enlisted in the National Guard and performed active duty service on multiple occasions …