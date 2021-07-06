Where airline employee abused travel privileges during employment, district court did not err in granting summary judgment to employer on retaliation and hostile work environment claims.The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.Ciara Vesey, an African American woman, began work in 2012 for Envoy Air, Inc. as a station agent at Quad Cities International Airport in Rock Island County. In Nov. 2014, Vesey drove a jet bridge into an aircraft. Vesey received …