Where school board member threatened superintendent with violence for trying to audit district’s finances, and superintendent was later constructively discharged, police report filed by superintendent was speech within the First Amendment.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois. Denean Adams was superintendent of the Harvey, Ill., public schools from July 2013 through June 2016. In July 2015, the Board of Education revoked an offer to extend …