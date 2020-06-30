Where a company undergoes statutory merger, an employee of the company who continues employment with the surviving company becomes entitled to worker’s compensation benefits through the surviving company’s carrier as a new employee would.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.Tim Witte sustained injuries while working as a trucker on Jan. 17, 2000. Witte was hired by Fox Midwest Transport which had a worker’s compensation policy issued by Fremont Casualty …