Where risk of exposure to carcinogen was neither imminent nor substantial, district court did not err in finding for the defendants after a bench trial.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, Northern District of Indiana.Between 1937 and 2006, Johnson Controls operated a manufacturing plant in Goshen, Indiana. The plant used chlorinated volatile organic compounds in its degreasing agents, some of which reached the groundwater. One type of these compounds, trichloroethylene, …