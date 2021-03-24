Legislators recently introduced a proposed ordinance in the Chicago City Council that would require hotels to fill hiring needs with laid-off employees before seeking new hires. While intended to protect the rights of workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislation, if adopted, may create new problems for the hard-hit local hotel market.Occupancy rates for hotel rooms in the United States are still not where they were prior to the pandemic. According to STR, in January 2020, national hotel occupancy rates were …