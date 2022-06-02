The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may pursue claims against the parent company of a manufacturer accused of failing to provide a reasonable accommodation for an employee with a seizure disorder and then firing the man, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that the EEOC is blocked from pursuing claims against Greif Inc. on behalf of Marquez Griffin because Griffin did not include Greif’s name in the …