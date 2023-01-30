A federal judge tossed a proposed collective action accusing AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals L.P. of paying its female sales employees less than their male co-workers for doing the same job.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois held the plaintiffs did not include enough details in their lawsuit to state a claim under either the federal Equal Pay Act or the Illinois Equal Pay Act.The plaintiffs must provide more than “a high-level description of the responsibilities …