Where Indiana had legitimate state interest in registering as many sex offenders as Indiana Constitution permits, the other-jurisdiction provision of Indiana’s SORA statute survived rational basis review.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Richard L. Young, Southern District of Indiana.Brian Hope, Gary Snider, Joseph Standish, Patrick Rice, Adam Bash, and Scott Rush are all Indiana residents who committed sex offenses either before the Indiana Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA) existed or …