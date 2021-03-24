Where voters were aware that incumbent had potentially conspired to add other candidates to primary to split rival’s vote, no Equal Protection Clause violation occurred.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois. Michael Madigan was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in November 1970 and re-elected to 25 additional two-year terms. Madigan became Speaker of the House in 1983, a position he retained for all except two years until 2021 …