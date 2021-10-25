Equifax Information Services LLC is not entitled — at least for now — to see the settlement agreements two other credit bureaus reached with a consumer who alleges his credit history reports were riddled with errors, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather K. McShain of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that the terms of plaintiff David Hoerchler’s settlements with Experian Information Solutions Inc. and TransUnion LLC are relevant to Equifax’s response to Hoerchler’s …