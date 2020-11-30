A judge dismissed the workplace discrimination suit brought by a fitness trainer against his former employer, finding his firing was performance-based and not linked to the fact he is HIV-positive.Equinox Fitness Club was granted summary judgment Nov. 12 by U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland.Rick Onstott joined Equinox in March 2017 as a manager-in-training at the company’s Gold Coast location. Each of the company’s Chicago area gyms has a general manager, an assistant manager and several department managers. The program …