The collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condominiums in Florida, known colloquially as the Surfside Condos, which took 98 lives, has forever changed the way we look at condominium developments — especially since it could have been prevented.The Surfside condo association knew there were problems with the structure, but all its efforts to raise dues and call for a special assessment were thwarted by owners who were concerned about the cost of maintaining the affordability of their units. The reserves were at less than 7 …