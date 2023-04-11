Many transactional real estate attorneys know that we are once again under threat, this time from title companies. Title companies are soliciting real estate brokers to become title agents with a promise that they will be able to write title commitments with impunity, get compensated as agents, and the title company will take all of the risk. The title company can generate more business and, of course, cut out the attorney.Legislation is being proposed to address title agents’ competency: HB2449 would amend the Title …