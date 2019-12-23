In 2007, I was introduced to a software program that helps homeowners make decisions about paying their mortgage and ultimately their other debts, to become debt-free.The program advised on the best way to pay additional principal on mortgages, to allow for 30-year mortgages to be paid off in 12 to 13 years. Eventually, the program was expanded to help people pay off other debts, including student loans, faster than the term provided by the lender or through the extension of credit.I was enthralled by the concept and have …