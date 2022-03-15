Implementation of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Registration’s new DS-1 form has been delayed because of a temporary restraining order entered by Cook County Associate Judge Neil H. Cohen on March 3. Meanwhile, attorneys acting as agents for title companies have resumed use of the 1997 version of the DS-1 form.President John O’Brien once again brought forth the power of the Illinois Real Estate Lawyers Association to protect real estate lawyers by bringing an action against the IDFPR; the secretary …