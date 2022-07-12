A friend posted on Facebook recently that bankruptcy filings are significantly lower at the halfway point of 2022 than they have been in years past. Another foreclosure defense lawyer and I both chimed in that we thought the number of cases he was seeing would increase significantly and soon. In a Zoom meeting, a commercial bankruptcy attorney was saying that business was slower than he had anticipated, but that he was expecting an increase by the end of the year. Changes in the real estate market will be pivotal to the …