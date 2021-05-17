On Feb. 16, the Biden administration announced an extension of forbearance and foreclosure protections for homeowners adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the news release, more than 10 million homeowners are behind on their mortgage payments. The moratorium on foreclosures was extended to June 30, the time for requesting a forbearance was extended to June 30 (which was when the program was supposed to expire), giving up to an additional six months of forbearance. The Consumer Financial Protection …