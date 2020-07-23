I have never really been too concerned about mold. I always just thought mold was a condition to address along with other inspection items in a real estate transaction. But I changed my perspective after a colleague’s experience with black mold.Often a real estate inspector will not identify mold, but say that there are telltale signs that mold might be present. Certainly, if there is evidence of moisture, mold should be assumed, although the inspector will recommend a deeper inspection by a mold specialist.There are …