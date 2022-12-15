The Illinois Supreme Court recently ruled in Channon v. Westward Management, Inc., 2022 IL 128040 (Ill. 2022), that condominium owners do not have a private right of action to dispute fees charged by management companies when they produce the documentation required for the sale of a unit. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a similar ruling in Horist, et al. v. Sudler and Company, et al., 941 F.3d 274 (7th Cir. 2019).While the ruling was a hit for unit sellers, it has not gone unnoticed by the legislature that …