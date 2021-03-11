When I wrote my last article about the cost of obtaining condominium documents when selling a unit, I thought I was only expressing my own frustration on behalf of my seller clients. But since I wrote that article, I have learned that numerous class action cases are pending and legislation has been proposed to address the costs that concerned me.Section 22.1 of the Condominium Act requires condominium sellers to provide buyers the condo declaration, bylaws, other condominium instruments, and any relevant rules and …