The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau was a creation of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The bureau recently came under attack, and the Supreme Court ruled that while the agency was legally authorized, the president, whoever he is, has the right to name the director.Most residential real estate lawyers are most familiar with the CFPB’s requirement of providing the closing disclosure three days before closing so that a buyer is fully informed of his costs and the three-day rescission period …