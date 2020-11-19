When I am counseling real estate purchasers, I always remind them that a mortgage transaction is actually two transactions: (1) the promise to pay back the money borrowed; and (2) the security agreement granting a lien against the property, which secures the repayment of the borrowed money (or so the lender hopes!).Complications can arise if the borrower dies without a joint tenant to whom the property automatically passes. It is easier and cheaper if the heirs agree about how to distribute the property, including the …