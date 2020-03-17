I wrote a column recently describing landlords as “underdogs,” which hit a nerve with a reader. I think it is important to explain the use of that word.

In years past, the word “slumlord” was common in usage among Chicago area renters. It was used to describe landlords who did the absolute minimum permissible amount of property upkeep to allow tenants to occupy the property and have protection from the elements.

“Slumlords” often do not provide adequate heat or protection from rodents — not to mention home invaders. They charge and keep significant security deposits regardless of the property’s condition at the time of rental and regardless of the property’s condition when it is returned.

Lobbyists for tenants’ right effectively ameliorated that situation by getting federal, state and local legislation enacted to protect tenants. There has been a major change in regulating how property owners treat their tenants, from guaranteeing livable temperatures both during the day and at night, to ensuring the timely return of security deposits.

There are also requirements for disclosing the correct utility costs associated with the property, so that tenants can know whether they can afford to rent the property as well as requirements for disclosures, for example if there is lead-based paint in the premises.

The federal Protecting Tenants in Foreclosure Act protects tenants who reside in a property when a foreclosure is filed against the property owner. The act ensures that a tenant is entitled to notice of the foreclosure and has a right to remain in the property for a period of time after the foreclosure is completed.

In Chicago, a purchaser at a foreclosure sale must offer existing tenants a lease renewal which is no more than a 10% increase in the prior lease’s monthly rent, or the new owner has to pay the existing tenant $10,400 to vacate.

New state legislation has been proposed that would allow an eviction to be “sealed” — not made public three years after the order of eviction has been entered.

There is another bill pending that would ensure that after a tenant has resided in a property for 12 months, a landlord cannot terminate the lease without just cause. Pending legislation would also require landlords to provide certain notices and to pay to relocate tenants, and so forth.

The assessor’s office has recently raised commercial real estate taxes in amounts that will make it impossible for commercial landlords to continue renting properties at current rates.

The cost of the increased assessment will likely be passed on to tenants in order for landlords to continue providing services such as garbage removal, water, pest control, lighting in common areas and maintenance. It has to cut both ways. It’s not just about profits. If the landlord doesn’t increase rents, it may have to lower services.

The fact that a tenant can drag out an eviction by filing a jury demand (despite, in some instances, not really having a defense), the fact that a landlord can be penalized for not providing interest on security deposits for Chicago property (.01% for the past five years — which translates to $1 per year per thousand) among all of the other penalties for noncompliance with the ordinance makes me fear for the future of property ownership by individuals instead of massive corporations that will attempt to push matters to their favor through their own lobbying efforts.

(If you don’t believe me, look at the legislation enacted in favor of banks in the past five years to ensure that they will not have the same defenses to foreclosures that were raised during the prior recession).

Right now, tenants have greater protections than landlords. That is a good thing. We have swung the pendulum toward protecting those who are less capable of protecting themselves. But now landlords are comparatively unprotected in particular arenas and are subject to abuses of the system, especially when it comes to removing nonpaying tenants or tenants who are not good neighbors.

The push for affordable housing comes at a time when there is a simultaneous push to put more of the burden for real estate taxes on commercial owners and less on residential owners. Maybe there needs to be an abatement of taxes, water bills, garbage pickup expense and utility expenses at the same level that the abatement cuts into the property’s income.

If the requirement to provide units as part of affordable housing programs gave owners a commensurate abatement on costs, that would split the burden and make good economic sense all the way around.

The law as it stands now, and as it is being proposed and enforced, leaves landlords in a far more difficult situation than they were when being a slumlord was more commonplace.

There will always be an imbalance between those who have clout or money and those who do not. But if we want good landlords, we have to ensure that tenants are held accountable as well.