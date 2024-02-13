Following the $1.8 billion award in a trial against the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in federal court last October, Illinois now has four pending lawsuits challenging the way brokers can charge commissions. There are numerous similar cases around the country, with the four in Illinois being the most in any state.The premise of the lawsuits is that having the seller’s agent collect the commission from the sale of the property and then giving an agreed-upon split to the buyer’s agent constitutes a conspiracy that …