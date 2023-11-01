A potential client contacted me recently about the fact that a warranty deed had been issued in the chain of title for her property from a Masonic temple to an imam. There had been no deed issued to the temple, so the recording was false and ripe for a slander of title action. While a lawsuit could have generated penalties and attorney fees, the potential client still had to pay the fees and costs for starting the lawsuit.Apparently, frauds against titles have become commonplace. The U.S. Secret Service has reported an …