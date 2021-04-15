Honestly. Do you think paying $30,000 to $90,000 over list price is a good idea? I hear this regularly these days. To me, it is reminiscent of 2006 and 2007.When I was closing refinances and sales in 2006 and 2007 I was dumbfounded at the prices at which properties were appraising. There was a buying frenzy, not just for residences, but also for investments. Borrowing was so easy. We joked that all it took to get a loan was the ability to “fog a mirror.” With 20/20 hindsight, we know that those loose lending requirements …