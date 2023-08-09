There may be an additional cost to buying a home that is a recent phenomenon. We all know that mortgage interest rates have increased well beyond the 3% we became used to after the Great Recession. But now, home buyers need to be concerned about the cost of their home insurance premiums, and whether standard insurance companies will even consider them to be insurable.Claims made in the last five years against a property under contract can make the property either uninsurable or can render the premiums — either for the …