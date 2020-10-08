Without the ability to host guests for conventions or to hold banquets, the hotel industry is in dire straits. The Palmer House is one of the most recent additions to the list of hotels in foreclosure. Elsewhere in Illinois, notable venues such as Starved Rock Lodge, Wyndham Springfield City Centre, Chateau Hotel in Bloomington (formerly Jumer’s Castle Lodge) are all in some stage of foreclosure — either in foreclosure or being sold out of a completed foreclosure. Numerous other hotels are hanging on by a thread.I had …