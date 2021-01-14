Industrial property is one of the few segments of the real estate market that has improved despite other recent downturns in the economy. Without fully understanding the strength of the industrial segment, as it is not an area in which I have much of a connection, I reached out to longtime commercial real estate broker and recovering attorney, David Liebman, SIOR, JD, for insights.After the recession in 2008-09, businesses began ramping up e-commerce. Then at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, there was 22 …