The transactions I like handling the least are the investor deals. Not because of the fees, but because they are often five times the trouble than larger transactions.Case in point: I am now on the third contract for a $55,000 transaction for an owner who resides out of state. He has done nothing to keep up the property, has not paid taxes in three years, and has no interest in the transaction other than to get the property out of his name. The broker is working for about 5 cents an hour. Because of delays due to COVID, I …