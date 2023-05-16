Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi is hoping to abolish the Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB) in Cook County, retaining only the Board of Review for tax appeals. To my mind, transparency does not equal oversight and PTAB provides additional oversight for the assessments that the assessor’s office makes, with the Board of Review having the initial say on tax appeals. It is not unlike the Appellate Court and Supreme Court reviewing lower court rulings to ensure that the law has been correctly applied to the facts of a case.The …